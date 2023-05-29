Analyzing Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158085 shares were traded. AAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1200.

To gain a deeper understanding of AAU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAU now has a Market Capitalization of 14.23M and an Enterprise Value of 12.55M.

Over the past 52 weeks, AAU has reached a high of $0.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2124.

It appears that AAU traded 450.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 264.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.98M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAU as of May 14, 2023 were 793.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 108.55k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.