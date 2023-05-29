Analyzing Gogoro Inc. (GGR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Gogoro Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.03, up 2.71% from its previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 199362 shares were traded. GGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9550.

To gain a deeper understanding of GGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGR now has a Market Capitalization of 776.54M and an Enterprise Value of 943.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -72.94.

Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8800.

It appears that GGR traded 197.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.10M. Insiders hold about 32.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GGR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

