Analyzing iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s quick and current ratios

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) closed the day trading at $119.30 down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $120.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178024 shares were traded. IRTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Wilson Daniel G. sold 4,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 35,337 shares of the business.

Day Mark J. sold 2,116 shares of IRTC for $248,059 on Mar 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 54,815 shares after completing the transaction at $117.23 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Devine Douglas, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,473 shares for $117.23 each. As a result, the insider received 172,680 and left with 29,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRTC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 3.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRTC has reached a high of $164.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRTC traded about 321.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRTC traded about 239.57k shares per day. A total of 30.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.03% stake in the company. Shares short for IRTC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.86 and -$3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.67 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $120.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.65M to a low estimate of $119.39M. As of the current estimate, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.05M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.17M, an increase of 16.10% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $487.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $484.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $486.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.92M, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $584.18M and the low estimate is $550.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.