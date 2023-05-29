Analyzing ITT Inc. (ITT)’s quick and current ratios

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) closed the day trading at $79.84 up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $78.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393669 shares were traded. ITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Flynn Ryan F. sold 2,197 shares for $87.22 per share. The transaction valued at 191,618 led to the insider holds 16,547 shares of the business.

Caprais Emmanuel sold 2,772 shares of ITT for $203,742 on Sep 02. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 13,818 shares after completing the transaction at $73.50 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 3,206 shares for $81.95 each. As a result, the insider received 262,732 and left with 53,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.93B and an Enterprise Value of 6.94B. As of this moment, ITT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITT has reached a high of $95.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITT traded about 445.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITT traded about 329.76k shares per day. A total of 82.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITT as of May 14, 2023 were 936.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 778.89k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

ITT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for ITT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:3316 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $790.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $797.7M to a low estimate of $782M. As of the current estimate, ITT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $733.3M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $809.97M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.95M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.