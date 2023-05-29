Analyzing Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS)’s quick and current ratios

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) closed the day trading at $49.15 down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $50.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160343 shares were traded. KROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KROS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Lachey Jennifer sold 46,034 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,381,020 led to the insider holds 95,100 shares of the business.

Lachey Jennifer sold 1,916 shares of KROS for $57,480 on Jul 13. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 95,100 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08k whereas that against EBITDA is -8.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KROS has reached a high of $59.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KROS traded about 213.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KROS traded about 210.25k shares per day. A total of 28.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KROS as of May 14, 2023 were 686.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 616.55k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.22 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.27 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.1 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.42. EPS for the following year is -$5.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$6.3.