Analyzing Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Kronos Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.57, down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 196879 shares were traded. KRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when DiMartino Jorge sold 10,153 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 17,621 led to the insider holds 355,440 shares of the business.

Al-Wakeel Yasir B. sold 9,026 shares of KRON for $15,665 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 355,719 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Dinsmore Christopher, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,291 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider received 10,918 and left with 285,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRON now has a Market Capitalization of 99.12M and an Enterprise Value of -107.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -88.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRON has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5329, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3981.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRON traded 318.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 203.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRON as of May 14, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 4.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.99 and -$2.28.