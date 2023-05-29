Analyzing Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)’s quick and current ratios

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) closed the day trading at $273.03 down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $273.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 403341 shares were traded. MOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $276.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $272.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when COOPERMAN DANIEL sold 5,000 shares for $276.77 per share. The transaction valued at 1,383,830 led to the insider holds 4,944 shares of the business.

Russo Marc sold 1,500 shares of MOH for $526,755 on Dec 12. The EVP, Health Plans now owns 15,513 shares after completing the transaction at $351.17 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, WOLF DALE B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $339.50 each. As a result, the insider received 848,754 and left with 15,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOH now has a Market Capitalization of 16.06B and an Enterprise Value of 10.94B. As of this moment, Molina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOH has reached a high of $374.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $249.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 283.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 312.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOH traded about 493.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOH traded about 394.54k shares per day. A total of 58.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.65M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MOH as of May 14, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.58 and a low estimate of $4.55, while EPS last year was $4.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.92, with high estimates of $5.22 and low estimates of $4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.6 and $19.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.31. EPS for the following year is $23.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $24 and $21.9.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $8.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.58B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.05B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.25B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.91B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.97B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.3B and the low estimate is $35.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.