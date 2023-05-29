Analyzing Pearson plc (PSO)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Pearson plc’s stock clocked out at $9.83, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $9.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 238225 shares were traded. PSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.63B and an Enterprise Value of 8.47B. As of this moment, Pearson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSO has reached a high of $12.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSO traded 488.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 338.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 725.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 715.37M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSO as of May 14, 2023 were 707.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 788.76k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, PSO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.