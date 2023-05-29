Analyzing Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s quick and current ratios

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) closed the day trading at $126.80 up 2.32% from the previous closing price of $123.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 321376 shares were traded. QLYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QLYS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when POSEY BRUCE K sold 1,578 shares for $121.78 per share. The transaction valued at 192,162 led to the insider holds 57,132 shares of the business.

POSEY BRUCE K sold 1,752 shares of QLYS for $217,913 on Apr 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 60,928 shares after completing the transaction at $124.38 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Thakar Sumedh S, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 5,832 shares for $128.07 each. As a result, the insider received 746,926 and left with 176,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QLYS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.31B and an Enterprise Value of 4.01B. As of this moment, Qualys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QLYS has reached a high of $162.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QLYS traded about 293.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QLYS traded about 275.64k shares per day. A total of 37.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.24M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QLYS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 2.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.29 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.88 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $135.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.1M to a low estimate of $135.2M. As of the current estimate, Qualys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $119.89M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.97M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QLYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $542.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.72M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $638.6M and the low estimate is $585.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.