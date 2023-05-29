Analyzing Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)’s quick and current ratios

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) closed the day trading at $2.17 up 3.83% from the previous closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 347178 shares were traded. SMFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMFL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 298,377 led to the insider holds 5,229,000 shares of the business.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR sold 1,161,000 shares of SMFL for $298,377 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,229,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Altbach Ronald S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 888 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 394 and left with 249,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMFL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.81M and an Enterprise Value of 28.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.3727.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMFL traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMFL traded about 6.8M shares per day. A total of 2.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of May 14, 2023 were 168.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 9.49k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.71% and a Short% of Float of 22.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.77M, up 119.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224M and the low estimate is $224M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 474.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.