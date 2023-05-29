Analyzing Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.31, up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174900 shares were traded. TRHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Cancro Thomas bought 11,500 shares for $4.34 per share. The transaction valued at 49,910 led to the insider holds 211,500 shares of the business.

Purcell Michael J. sold 10,000 shares of TRHC for $42,600 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 88,514 shares after completing the transaction at $4.26 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Indaba Capital Management, L.P, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 59,262 shares for $4.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 253,659 and bolstered with 6,521,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRHC now has a Market Capitalization of 160.38M and an Enterprise Value of 429.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRHC has reached a high of $6.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRHC traded 120.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 117.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.46M. Insiders hold about 31.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRHC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $88.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.91M to a low estimate of $88.2M. As of the current estimate, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.6M, an estimated increase of 22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.06M, an increase of 23.00% over than the figure of $22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.04M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.52M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $424.45M and the low estimate is $408.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.