Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Rise 1.89% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.27

The price of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) closed at $0.27 in the last session, up 1.89% from day before closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234757 shares were traded. AMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2773 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. sold 1,802 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 901 led to the insider holds 73,626 shares of the business.

Cross Shawn sold 934 shares of AMTI for $467 on Mar 01. The President & COO now owns 60,156 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Kanwar Bittoo, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 539 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 270 and left with 78,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.04M and an Enterprise Value of 4.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has reached a high of $4.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7886.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMTI traded on average about 141.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 83.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.04M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTI as of May 14, 2023 were 514.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 316.83k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.