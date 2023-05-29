Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AQMS

After finishing at $1.00 in the prior trading day, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) closed at $1.03, up 3.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197375 shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AQMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Zhang Peifang bought 10,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900 led to the insider holds 133,095 shares of the business.

Kanen David bought 34,180 shares of AQMS for $25,635 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 351,218 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Kanen David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,995 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,226 and bolstered with 325,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQMS now has a Market Capitalization of 86.49M and an Enterprise Value of 85.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20775.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.47k whereas that against EBITDA is -5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $1.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0653, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9754.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 251.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 170.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.54M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $710k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4k, up 16,150.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.1M and the low estimate is $10.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,249.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.