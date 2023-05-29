Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $67.25

As of close of business last night, Arcosa Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.25, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $67.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213638 shares were traded. ACA stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 301.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Cole Kerry S sold 5,000 shares for $66.24 per share. The transaction valued at 331,200 led to the insider holds 23,002 shares of the business.

Cole Kerry S sold 9,001 shares of ACA for $622,149 on May 18. The Group President now owns 28,002 shares after completing the transaction at $69.12 per share. On May 17, another insider, Collins Jesse E. Jr., who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 8,591 shares for $69.19 each. As a result, the insider received 594,439 and left with 16,766 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B. As of this moment, Arcosa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACA has reached a high of $71.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACA traded 266.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 173.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.84M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACA as of May 14, 2023 were 453.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 453.39k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, ACA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.04 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $575.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $590.8M to a low estimate of $564.2M. As of the current estimate, Arcosa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $602.8M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $584.44M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $593M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $571.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.