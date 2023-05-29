Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) closed at $29.25 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $29.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 218597 shares were traded. ARGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARGO has reached a high of $44.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARGO traded on average about 659.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 414.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARGO as of May 14, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 3.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARGO is 1.24, which was 0.93 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $359.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $370M to a low estimate of $348.8M. As of the current estimate, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $454.3M, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.8M, a decrease of -20.30% over than the figure of -$20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $375M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $350.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.