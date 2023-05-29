As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) offers stability

After finishing at $8.58 in the prior trading day, AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) closed at $8.73, up 1.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 239005 shares were traded. AUDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUDC now has a Market Capitalization of 284.11M and an Enterprise Value of 255.92M. As of this moment, AudioCodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUDC has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 213.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 385.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.67M. Insiders hold about 40.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUDC as of May 14, 2023 were 125.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 93.06k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AUDC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 58.00% for AUDC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $60.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.9M to a low estimate of $60.1M. As of the current estimate, AudioCodes Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $68.36M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.99M, a decrease of -11.10% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.09M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.51M and the low estimate is $243M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.