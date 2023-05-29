Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Records 0.15 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.1100 High

After finishing at $1.10 in the prior trading day, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) closed at $0.96, down -12.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1351 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149780 shares were traded. ASST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9184.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASST now has a Market Capitalization of 13.11M and an Enterprise Value of 13.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASST has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4050.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 447.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 200.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.22M. Shares short for ASST as of May 14, 2023 were 57k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 56.61k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.