aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Stocks Hit Low of $2.3000 Before Closing at $2.35

In the latest session, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) closed at $2.35 down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $2.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 319510 shares were traded. LIFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when SCHIMMEL PAUL bought 200,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 313,023 shares of the business.

Broadfoot Jill Marie sold 1,566 shares of LIFE for $3,696 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,460 shares after completing the transaction at $2.36 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Shukla Sanjay, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,405 and bolstered with 50,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIFE now has a Market Capitalization of 135.56M and an Enterprise Value of 80.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIFE has reached a high of $4.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1113, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4509.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIFE has traded an average of 639.37K shares per day and 716.11k over the past ten days. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LIFE as of May 14, 2023 were 410.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 399.49k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$1.33.