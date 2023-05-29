Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) closed at $30.02 up 1.08% from its previous closing price of $29.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 212867 shares were traded. ATHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autohome Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATHM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.58B and an Enterprise Value of 423.50M. As of this moment, Autohome’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has reached a high of $40.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATHM has traded an average of 505.88K shares per day and 581.94k over the past ten days. A total of 123.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.22M. Shares short for ATHM as of May 14, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.02M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ATHM is 0.58, from 4.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $254.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $263.09M to a low estimate of $249.99M. As of the current estimate, Autohome Inc.’s year-ago sales were $240.79M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.98M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.43M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.