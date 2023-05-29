AutoNation Inc. (AN) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, AutoNation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $137.31, up 1.07% from its previous closing price of $135.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262728 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 31,477 shares for $133.47 per share. The transaction valued at 4,201,125 led to the insider holds 5,199,146 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 37,156 shares of AN for $5,104,781 on May 01. The 10% Owner now owns 5,230,623 shares after completing the transaction at $137.39 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 17,637 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 2,381,118 and left with 5,267,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.13B and an Enterprise Value of 12.73B. As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $158.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AN traded 666.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 426.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of May 14, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 6.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.46% and a Short% of Float of 18.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.29 and a low estimate of $5.34, while EPS last year was $6.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.33, with high estimates of $6.19 and low estimates of $4.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.55 and $21.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.45. EPS for the following year is $20.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $24.49 and $17.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $6.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.86B to a low estimate of $6.48B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.87B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.63B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.48B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.98B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.45B and the low estimate is $24.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.