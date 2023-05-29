AutoZone Inc. (AZO) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) was $2460.79 for the day, up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $2459.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214016 shares were traded. AZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2,471.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2,426.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 150.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when GOULD ERIC S. sold 2,360 shares for $2565.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,053,400 led to the insider holds 908 shares of the business.

LeRiche Dennis W. sold 1,420 shares of AZO for $3,653,720 on Apr 12. The Sr. Vice President now owns 379 shares after completing the transaction at $2573.04 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Frazer Preston, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,730 shares for $2523.07 each. As a result, the insider received 4,364,914 and left with 946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZO now has a Market Capitalization of 44.17B and an Enterprise Value of 54.04B. As of this moment, AutoZone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZO has reached a high of $2750.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1959.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2,574.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2,423.55.

Shares Statistics:

AZO traded an average of 152.50K shares per day over the past three months and 205.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AZO as of May 14, 2023 were 296.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 295.46k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $45.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $47.82 and a low estimate of $43.48, while EPS last year was $40.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $31.37, with high estimates of $32.93 and low estimates of $28.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $133.16 and $126.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $130.4. EPS for the following year is $145.91, with 26 analysts recommending between $155.64 and $137.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.72B to a low estimate of $5.54B. As of the current estimate, AutoZone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.35B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.25B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.24B and the low estimate is $17.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.