Avient Corporation (AVNT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) closed at $38.05 in the last session, up 0.85% from day before closing price of $37.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234827 shares were traded. AVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.47B and an Enterprise Value of 5.07B. As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $52.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVNT traded on average about 439.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 324.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.81M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVNT is 0.99, which was 0.97 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $846.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $852.5M to a low estimate of $844.9M. As of the current estimate, Avient Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated decrease of -35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $871.99M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $886.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $851M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.4B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.