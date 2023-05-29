Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.70 in the prior trading day, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) closed at $0.71, up 1.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 399522 shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7020.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 82.45M and an Enterprise Value of 77.84M. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $1.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8384, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7023.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.03M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of May 14, 2023 were 397.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 360.46k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.17M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $11.05M, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of -$11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.19M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.67M and the low estimate is $49.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.