AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $52.69

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) closed the day trading at $52.69 up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $52.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 293836 shares were traded. AXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.75B and an Enterprise Value of 5.98B. As of this moment, AXIS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXS has reached a high of $63.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXS traded about 591.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXS traded about 436.67k shares per day. A total of 84.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.95M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXS as of May 14, 2023 were 955.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 561.2k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

AXS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.76, up from 1.74 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 78.08% for AXS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.55 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $8.82, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.26B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.83B and the low estimate is $5.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.