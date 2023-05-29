B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) was $38.01 for the day, up 2.37% from the previous closing price of $37.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214989 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RILY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,574 shares for $3.45 per share. The transaction valued at 8,880 led to the insider holds 1,468,432 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 8,244 shares of RILY for $28,442 on May 19. The 10% Owner now owns 1,465,858 shares after completing the transaction at $3.45 per share. On May 17, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100 shares for $3.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 345 and bolstered with 1,457,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RILY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -133.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $59.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.40.

Shares Statistics:

RILY traded an average of 493.11K shares per day over the past three months and 213.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.57M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of May 14, 2023 were 3.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 4.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.96% and a Short% of Float of 24.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.00, RILY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.