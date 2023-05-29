Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Records 0.32 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.3886 High

After finishing at $2.32 in the prior trading day, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) closed at $2.16, down -6.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 316732 shares were traded. BIOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3886 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIOC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25M and an Enterprise Value of 8.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOC has reached a high of $47.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.2818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.2104.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 132.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 846.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47M. Shares short for BIOC as of May 14, 2023 were 7.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 7.5k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$4.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$29.1 and -$33.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$31.5. EPS for the following year is -$19.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$19.5 and -$19.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.86M, down -72.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.42M and the low estimate is $12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 116.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.