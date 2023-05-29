BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) closed at $30.99 down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $31.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197983 shares were traded. BJRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Krakower Brian S sold 1,170 shares for $32.46 per share. The transaction valued at 37,978 led to the insider holds 4,959 shares of the business.

Krakower Brian S sold 950 shares of BJRI for $29,526 on Mar 08. The Chief Information Officer now owns 6,129 shares after completing the transaction at $31.08 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Pinsak Christopher P, who serves as the Senior VP Operations of the company, sold 3,212 shares for $31.92 each. As a result, the insider received 102,527 and left with 3,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJRI now has a Market Capitalization of 704.34M and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJRI has reached a high of $36.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BJRI has traded an average of 324.84K shares per day and 282.18k over the past ten days. A total of 23.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BJRI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $349.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $352.1M to a low estimate of $346.6M. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329.7M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.99M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $323.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.