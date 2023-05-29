Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) was $72.88 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $72.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151336 shares were traded. BLKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLKB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 162.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when ELLIS GEORGE H sold 1,725 shares for $70.46 per share. The transaction valued at 121,550 led to the insider holds 9,731 shares of the business.

Olson Jon W sold 3,500 shares of BLKB for $243,950 on May 09. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 47,152 shares after completing the transaction at $69.70 per share. On May 04, another insider, McDearis Kevin, who serves as the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $70.05 each. As a result, the insider received 420,317 and left with 71,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLKB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLKB has reached a high of $73.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.88.

Shares Statistics:

BLKB traded an average of 253.70K shares per day over the past three months and 216.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.12M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLKB as of May 14, 2023 were 616.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 576.3k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.87 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $276.25M to a low estimate of $270.66M. As of the current estimate, Blackbaud Inc.’s year-ago sales were $264.93M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.58M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.38M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.