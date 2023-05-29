BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Stocks Hit Low of $16.90 Before Closing at $17.68

In the latest session, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ) closed at $17.68 up 4.93% from its previous closing price of $16.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 358194 shares were traded. BSTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when McClements Kyle bought 391 shares for $17.12 per share. The transaction valued at 6,694 led to the insider holds 4,686 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSTZ has reached a high of $24.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSTZ has traded an average of 261.72K shares per day and 200.56k over the past ten days. A total of 77.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.17M. Shares short for BSTZ as of May 14, 2023 were 10.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 424.4k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSTZ is 1.94, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.49%.