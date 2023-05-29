Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)’s EPS estimates by 9 analysts

As of close of business last night, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stock clocked out at $25.65, up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $25.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 437549 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXSL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Marshall Brad bought 7,900 shares for $23.88 per share. The transaction valued at 188,621 led to the insider holds 203,184 shares of the business.

Rubenstein Katherine bought 3,359 shares of BXSL for $80,045 on Nov 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,359 shares after completing the transaction at $23.83 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Marshall Brad, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 100 shares for $23.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,389 and bolstered with 203,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXSL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.07B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXSL has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXSL traded 845.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 602.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXSL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 838.36k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BXSL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $251.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.8M to a low estimate of $249M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s year-ago sales were $203.21M, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.26M, an increase of 41.80% over than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $857.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $848M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $850.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.23M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.