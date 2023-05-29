Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Records -0.45% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) was $26.30 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $26.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197709 shares were traded. BLBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLBD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Horlock Phil sold 14,749 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,478 led to the insider holds 409,854 shares of the business.

Horlock Phil sold 251 shares of BLBD for $5,522 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 424,603 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLBD now has a Market Capitalization of 705.35M and an Enterprise Value of 828.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -199.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBD has reached a high of $28.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.67.

Shares Statistics:

BLBD traded an average of 247.14K shares per day over the past three months and 428.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBD as of May 14, 2023 were 684.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 564.58k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $276.8M. As of the current estimate, Blue Bird Corporation’s year-ago sales were $206.08M, an estimated increase of 38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.3M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $800.64M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.