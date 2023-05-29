Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1911 Before Closing at $0.21

In the latest session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) closed at $0.21 down -9.25% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0214 from its previous closing price. On the day, 385444 shares were traded. BJDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1911.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Fisher Kenneth R bought 20,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,600 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJDX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.73M and an Enterprise Value of -3.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -15.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJDX has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3469, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6237.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BJDX has traded an average of 116.70K shares per day and 461.02k over the past ten days. A total of 20.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BJDX as of May 14, 2023 were 29.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 53.8k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $840k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $840k to a low estimate of $840k. As of the current estimate, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $249k, an estimated increase of 237.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249k, up 1,253.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.16M and the low estimate is $15.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 349.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.