Boise Cascade Company (BCC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) closed at $75.43 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $75.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179671 shares were traded. BCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Strom Jeffrey Robert sold 1,001 shares for $68.02 per share. The transaction valued at 68,089 led to the insider holds 39,135 shares of the business.

Brown Dean Michael sold 5,867 shares of BCC for $407,203 on Mar 03. The EVP, Wood Products now owns 47,931 shares after completing the transaction at $69.41 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, HIBBS KELLY E., who serves as the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 3,180 shares for $68.96 each. As a result, the insider received 219,293 and left with 40,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. As of this moment, Boise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCC has reached a high of $84.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCC traded on average about 304.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 225.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCC as of May 14, 2023 were 863.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 863.35k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BCC is 0.60, which was 0.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.97 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $5.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.91 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.5 and $7.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $7.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $8.02 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Boise Cascade Company’s year-ago sales were $2.28B, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, a decrease of -11.50% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.39B, down -22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.98B and the low estimate is $6.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.