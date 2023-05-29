Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $0.28

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) closed the day trading at $0.28 up 8.74% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0225 from its previous closing price. On the day, 261944 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2818 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2520.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOXL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Marklew Shaun sold 39,278 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 12,294 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

Pope Michael Ross sold 1,368 shares of BOXL for $445 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,619,142 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On May 02, another insider, Pope Michael Ross, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,893 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,688 and left with 1,620,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOXL now has a Market Capitalization of 23.02M and an Enterprise Value of 88.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $0.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3545, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4626.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOXL traded about 451.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOXL traded about 348.83k shares per day. A total of 74.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.39M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of May 14, 2023 were 535.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 144.24k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $50.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.09M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $59.63M, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.68M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.61M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $220.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.78M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $237.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.28M and the low estimate is $229.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.