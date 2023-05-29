Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.44, up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $40.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 359940 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $60.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHF traded 600.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 410.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.53M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of May 14, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.28 and a low estimate of $3.38, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.93, with high estimates of $4.41 and low estimates of $3.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.8 and $13.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.49. EPS for the following year is $17.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $19.02 and $15.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.09B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.13B and the low estimate is $7.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.