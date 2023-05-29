BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Stocks Reach New Highs at $6.71 During Trading Session

After finishing at $6.55 in the prior trading day, BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) closed at $6.71, up 2.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 238347 shares were traded. BV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BV now has a Market Capitalization of 611.49M and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BV has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 330.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 255.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.96M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BV as of May 14, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $778.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $782.9M to a low estimate of $774M. As of the current estimate, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $747.4M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $762.54M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $767.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $754.24M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.