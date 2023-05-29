Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $46.04 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC) closed at $47.02, up 2.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 357137 shares were traded. BIPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIPC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.62B and an Enterprise Value of 8.72B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIPC has reached a high of $50.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 375.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 413k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.53M. Shares short for BIPC as of May 14, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 3.95M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BIPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.46, compared to 1.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

