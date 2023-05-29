Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $16.24 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) closed at $16.18, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 317690 shares were traded. RA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Goldman Heather S. bought 1,525 shares for $16.79 per share. The transaction valued at 25,605 led to the insider holds 1,539 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RA now has a Market Capitalization of 951.49M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RA has reached a high of $20.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 224.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 213.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.93M. Shares short for RA as of May 14, 2023 were 806.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 706.87k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 2.39 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.12.