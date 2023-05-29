C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) was $3.08 for the day, down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 396249 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 161.42M and an Enterprise Value of -23.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2791, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9460.

Shares Statistics:

CCCC traded an average of 541.88K shares per day over the past three months and 598.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.1M, down -16.30% from the average estimate.