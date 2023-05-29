CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) closed at $1.84 in the last session, up 5.14% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157004 shares were traded. CAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 112,970 led to the insider holds 3,424,059 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares of CAMP for $88,610 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 3,399,059 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 134,442 and bolstered with 3,379,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 93.90M and an Enterprise Value of 295.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -124.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $7.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8841.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAMP traded on average about 153.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 116.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.06M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of May 14, 2023 were 762.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 822.47k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $75.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.2M to a low estimate of $73.01M. As of the current estimate, CalAmp Corp.’s year-ago sales were $64.73M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.64M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.95M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $282.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.