Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Stocks Reach New Highs at $230.26 During Trading Session

After finishing at $231.91 in the prior trading day, Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) closed at $230.26, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 199502 shares were traded. CASY stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $229.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CASY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Spanos Mike bought 454 shares for $220.45 per share. The transaction valued at 100,084 led to the insider holds 454 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CASY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.53B and an Enterprise Value of 9.79B. As of this moment, Casey’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASY has reached a high of $249.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 223.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 241.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 196.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CASY as of May 14, 2023 were 933.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CASY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.49, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for CASY, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 16, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.4, with high estimates of $3.73 and low estimates of $2.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.17 and $11.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.72. EPS for the following year is $10.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $9.26.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.46B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.89B, a decrease of -12.60% less than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.79B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.95B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.42B and the low estimate is $14.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.