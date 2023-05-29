Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) closed at $133.77 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $133.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 398121 shares were traded. CBOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CBOE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when RATTERMAN JOSEPH P sold 15,000 shares for $135.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,039,400 led to the insider holds 22,615 shares of the business.

Schell Brian N sold 3,997 shares of CBOE for $515,613 on Feb 21. The EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER now owns 9,577 shares after completing the transaction at $129.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Schell Brian N, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER of the company, sold 4,701 shares for $125.96 each. As a result, the insider received 592,138 and left with 9,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBOE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.41B and an Enterprise Value of 15.76B. As of this moment, Cboe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE has reached a high of $140.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CBOE traded on average about 651.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 515.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBOE as of Aug 30, 2018 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.58M on Jul 30, 2018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CBOE is 2.00, which was 1.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $7.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.26. EPS for the following year is $7.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.93 and $7.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $467.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.1M to a low estimate of $464M. As of the current estimate, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.1M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.38M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $454.63M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBOE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.