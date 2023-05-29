Cerence Inc. (CRNC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) was $27.30 for the day, up 8.03% from the previous closing price of $25.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 258738 shares were traded. CRNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Ortmanns Stefan sold 3,530 shares for $24.32 per share. The transaction valued at 85,850 led to the insider holds 490,225 shares of the business.

Kathpal Prateek sold 2,209 shares of CRNC for $51,381 on Jan 26. The EVP, CTO now owns 210,718 shares after completing the transaction at $23.26 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 734 shares for $23.26 each. As a result, the insider received 17,073 and left with 214,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNC now has a Market Capitalization of 958.15M and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNC has reached a high of $32.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.83.

Shares Statistics:

CRNC traded an average of 311.42K shares per day over the past three months and 269.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 11.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.6M to a low estimate of $59.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerence Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.04M, an estimated decrease of -31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.17M, an increase of 24.10% over than the figure of -$31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $327.89M, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.2M and the low estimate is $350.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.