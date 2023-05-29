Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $4.79 in the prior trading day, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) closed at $4.91, up 2.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 353613 shares were traded. CHMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7693.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Lown Jeffrey B bought 1,500 shares for $5.13 per share. The transaction valued at 7,693 led to the insider holds 15,264 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHMI now has a Market Capitalization of 125.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -37.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHMI has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9049.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 455.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 341.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHMI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CHMI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.08, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 22.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.20.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.15M to a low estimate of $6.15M. As of the current estimate, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.12M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.03M, down -53.70% from the average estimate.