China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.20

As of close of business last night, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.20, down -6.09% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264690 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SXTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXTC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.34M and an Enterprise Value of 566.08k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6044.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SXTC traded 607.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 287.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.94M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of May 14, 2023 were 307.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 2.57k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.