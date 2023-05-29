Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Stock Price Peaks at $470.64 During Trading

The closing price of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) was $468.72 for the day, up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $464.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263627 shares were traded. CTAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $470.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $462.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 532.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Hansen J. Michael sold 1,618 shares for $441.85 per share. The transaction valued at 714,913 led to the insider holds 30,132 shares of the business.

Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 14,795 shares of CTAS for $6,583,479 on Jan 12. The Executive Vice President & CAO now owns 23,318 shares after completing the transaction at $444.98 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Barstad Melanie W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,116 shares for $415.43 each. As a result, the insider received 879,050 and left with 6,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTAS now has a Market Capitalization of 46.77B and an Enterprise Value of 49.60B. As of this moment, Cintas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTAS has reached a high of $478.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $343.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 457.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 437.35.

Shares Statistics:

CTAS traded an average of 336.93K shares per day over the past three months and 280.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTAS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.40, CTAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 31.70% for CTAS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.64, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.92 and $12.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.84. EPS for the following year is $14.26, with 18 analysts recommending between $14.88 and $13.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Cintas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.85B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.73B and the low estimate is $8.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.