CI&T Inc (CINT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) was $4.55 for the day, up 4.60% from the previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 175306 shares were traded. CINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CINT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CINT now has a Market Capitalization of 536.76M and an Enterprise Value of 668.58M. As of this moment, CI&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CINT has reached a high of $16.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4610, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0190.

Shares Statistics:

CINT traded an average of 86.20K shares per day over the past three months and 299.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.79M. Shares short for CINT as of May 14, 2023 were 86.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 108.44k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.92M to a low estimate of $113.59M. As of the current estimate, CI&T Inc’s year-ago sales were $98.19M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.24M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.09M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CINT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $474.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $484.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441.54M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $579.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.46M and the low estimate is $552.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.