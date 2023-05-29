Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Stocks Hit Low of $8.40 Before Closing at $8.52

In the latest session, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) closed at $8.52 up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $8.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236994 shares were traded. CLAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clarus Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when SOKOLOW NICOLAS bought 11,000 shares for $8.80 per share. The transaction valued at 96,800 led to the insider holds 394,244 shares of the business.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS bought 12,000 shares of CLAR for $105,816 on May 22. The Director now owns 386,244 shares after completing the transaction at $8.82 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, KUEHNE AARON, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VP and COO of the company, bought 4,092 shares for $12.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,961 and bolstered with 95,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLAR now has a Market Capitalization of 352.57M and an Enterprise Value of 495.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLAR has reached a high of $29.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLAR has traded an average of 351.24K shares per day and 248.28k over the past ten days. A total of 37.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.70M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CLAR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 3.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.41% and a Short% of Float of 14.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLAR is 0.10, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $92.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $92.5M to a low estimate of $91.8M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $114.93M, an estimated decrease of -19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.21M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $448.11M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $452.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $474M and the low estimate is $432.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.