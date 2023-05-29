ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.21

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) closed the day trading at $2.21 down -4.33% from the previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292755 shares were traded. CLRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when HENDRICKS LARRY bought 3,000 shares for $2.16 per share. The transaction valued at 6,480 led to the insider holds 18,048 shares of the business.

HENDRICKS LARRY bought 2,000 shares of CLRO for $4,280 on May 22. The Director now owns 15,048 shares after completing the transaction at $2.14 per share. On May 22, another insider, Graham Derek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,320 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,995 and bolstered with 5,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLRO now has a Market Capitalization of 61.09M and an Enterprise Value of 64.33M. As of this moment, ClearOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLRO has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1832.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLRO traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLRO traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 23.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLRO as of May 14, 2023 were 564.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 233.93k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.94M to a low estimate of $9.94M. As of the current estimate, ClearOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.56M, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.21M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.8M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.08M and the low estimate is $34.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.