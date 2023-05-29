CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $36.85

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) closed the day trading at $36.85 down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $37.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234996 shares were traded. CNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when LOEWS CORP bought 4,800 shares for $39.79 per share. The transaction valued at 190,992 led to the insider holds 243,958,688 shares of the business.

LOEWS CORP bought 35,229 shares of CNA for $1,370,056 on May 02. The 10% Owner now owns 243,953,888 shares after completing the transaction at $38.89 per share. On May 01, another insider, LOEWS CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 34,996 shares for $38.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,362,394 and bolstered with 243,918,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.56B and an Enterprise Value of 12.86B. As of this moment, CNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNA has reached a high of $45.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNA traded about 184.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNA traded about 134.16k shares per day. A total of 271.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.07M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CNA as of May 14, 2023 were 487.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 272.44k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

CNA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.50. The current Payout Ratio is 50.10% for CNA, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $3.25B. As of the current estimate, CNA Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.15B, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.32B, an increase of 48.20% less than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.67B, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.2B and the low estimate is $13.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.